South Korea | At least 31 people have died in South Korea’s heavy rains

Heavy rains have caused landslides and floods in various parts of the country, and the rains are forecast to continue on Sunday.

At least 31 people have died in heavy rains in South Korea. The search for the missing is still ongoing, reports Reuters.

Rescuers found five people dead in the submerged bus early Sunday when divers came to the rescue, officials said.

South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior previously announced that 26 people had died in the heavy rains and ten people were missing.

Heavy rains have caused landslides and floods across the country, and a total of 7,540 people have been evacuated from the path of the natural disaster.

The authorities estimate that there are still more people trapped in vehicles in the floodwaters.

The president of the country Yoon Suk Yeol has been ordered by the Prime Minister Han Duck-soon to use all existing resources so that the number of victims does not increase further.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue on the Korean Peninsula on Sunday.