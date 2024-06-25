South Korea | At least 23 people died in the lithium battery factory explosion

South Korea|Among the dead are 17 Chinese citizens.

in South Korea 23 people have been confirmed dead in an explosion at a lithium battery factory on Monday, fire officials say.

According to current information, 17 Chinese citizens are among the dead. Earlier, 22 people were reported dead, 18 of whom would be Chinese citizens. The identification of the dead is still ongoing.

On Tuesday, the country’s government launched a formal investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire.

The factory CEO of owning company Aricelli Park Soon-kwan apologized for the fire on Tuesday and said the company is fully supporting the victims’ families and cooperating with accident investigators.

The factory workers had said that a battery cell had exploded, which was followed by a series of explosions. More than 100 people were working in the factory at the time of the explosion.

There were approximately 35,000 battery cells in the building. When ignited, lithium batteries burn strongly.

The factory is located in the city of Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul.