South Korea | At least 13 injured after man drives car onto sidewalk and stabs people at department store near Seoul

At least 13 people have been injured in a violent incident near Seoul, the capital of South Korea, reports the news agency, among other things Yonhap.

Yonhap reports that four people were injured when a man drove his car onto a sidewalk before stabbing nine people at a department store in the city of Seongnam.

Seongnam is Seoul’s southern neighbor city.

The incident happened near Seohyun’s subway station, the media reports. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the rescue authorities, there is no information yet on the condition of the injured or the motive for the act, reports Yonhap.