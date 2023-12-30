South Korea's defense authorities have approved a plan to purchase new helicopters for naval operations from abroad, to replace the navy's aging helicopter fleet, the government's arms procurement agency said.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee on Friday approved the basic strategic plan for the project worth 2.87 trillion won (2.23 billion US dollars) from 2025 to 2032, to replace aging Lynx helicopters, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The administration said that the new helicopters are expected to enhance the capabilities of naval ships' anti-submarine and surface ships, and will work to respond to threats posed by ballistic missiles launched by North Korea from submarines.

Yonhap News Agency quoted a defense official as saying that the MH60-R helicopter produced by the American aviation company Lockheed Martin and the NH-90 helicopter produced by the French company NH Industries are the two candidates for the project.