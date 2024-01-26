South Korea | Another attack on a politician: a man hit a member of parliament several times with a stone in Gangnam

According to media reports, the suspected attacker is 15 years old. The police have not disclosed a possible motive.

Man hit a member of the South Korean Parliament Bae Hyun-jin several times on the head with a stone in the capital Seoul on Thursday, reports the news agencies Reuters and AP.

The attack took place on a street in Seoul's affluent Gangnam district. South Korean news agency Yonhap's the suspected attacker was arrested at the scene immediately after the attack. He is 15 years old.

The attacker had asked the name of Bae, who is a member of the ruling conservative party, and then hit him several times with a fist-sized rock. Bae fell and his head started to bleed. The attacker had also hit Bae with a rock after the fall.

Bae was taken to the hospital, and according to the AP, Bae suffered minor head injuries in the attack. His condition is said to be stable, but he is suffering from a headache.

The events were recorded on surveillance cameras. On Friday morning Finnish time, the police had not told about a possible motive for the attack.

At issue is already the second case this year when a politician is attacked in South Korea.

At the beginning of January, a man stabbed leader of the opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung neck in the city of Busan. He underwent surgery and was released from the hospital after eight days of treatment.

The suspected attacker had told the investigation that he wanted to prevent Lee from becoming president in the future. The attacker is suspected of attempted murder.

Both the country's opposition and government have condemned the attack on Baehe.