Yonhap: Seoul announces evacuation from Yeonpyeong Island due to North Korean provocation

South Korea announced an evacuation from the island of Yeonpyeongdo in the Yellow Sea due to provocation by the DPRK. About it transmits Yonhap agency.

The administration of the Yeonpyeong district of Incheon city announced the evacuation of residents twice – at 12:02 and at 12:30 – 06:02 and 06:30 Moscow time. Thus, the authorities responded to the military’s request; at the moment they are facilitating the evacuation of citizens.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un spoke about the actions of the DPRK army in the event of a nuclear war. In his opinion, in this case, troops should be ready to cross the 38th parallel – the border with South Korea.