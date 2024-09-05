CSouth Korea and Venezuela signed this Wednesday at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium the first goalless draw from the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

With the score at 0-0, the Asians are third with one point, the same amount as the Vinotinto, who are last on goal difference. The leaders are the Germans with six points, followed by Nigeria with three.

This was the game in which South Korea and Venezuela got into trouble

The match was slow-paced and, despite each team dominating the game at times, neither team was able to get a clear lead, so the result is a true reflection of what happened on the pitch.

The South Americans went out in search of victory and began to attack their rivals, led by midfielder Mariányela Jiménez. The first opportunity for those led by Pamela Conti was a free kick taken by full-back Floriángel Apóstol that went over Seo-Bin Woo’s goal.

South Korea, for its part, relied on long play and the ball rarely passed through the feet of midfielders Shinji Kim, Ye-Bin Bae and Han-Bin Choi. This was taken advantage of by

Venezuela had another chance to score with a long-distance shot from Jiménez that grazed the Asians’ right post.

However, South Korea shook off the attack and began to do damage on the counterattack. The clearest chance came in a play in which the attacker Soo-Joeng Park received the ball in the opponent’s half, positioned herself on the edge of the area and fired a powerful right-footed shot that crashed into the crossbar of Tibayre Rodríguez’s goal.

In the second half, La Vinotinto maintained control of the ball, but were barely able to get through with shots from attackers Génesis Hernández and Mariana Barreto that goalkeeper Woo managed to save without any difficulty.

For South Korea, meanwhile, the few attacks created were led by midfielder Jih-Yeon Kim, who came on in the second half and had the clearest chance for her team with a powerful long-distance shot that crashed into the crossbar, fortunately for goalkeeper Rodríguez.

The South Koreans will play their qualifying match against Germany at Techo on Saturday at 3 p.m. At the same time, at Pascual Guerrero, Venezuela and Nigeria will face each other.

