VJust two weeks ago there was a highly awkward situation between Washington and Seoul. Leaked documents suggested that the United States had been spying not only on political opponents but also on close ally South Korea. In an interview before his meeting with President Joe Biden, a journalist from the NBC broadcaster asked President Yoon Suk-yeol whether it was done among friends. Generally not, Yoon replied – but the matter does not shake the “iron trust” between the two countries. The first visit by a South Korean head of state in 12 years, and one of only two state visits during Biden’s presidency, should not come under bad omens.

During the welcome ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, Biden also emphasized that the United States and South Korea face a future of “unimaginable opportunities and endless possibilities”. It is not an alliance of convenience, but an “alliance of values,” added Yoon. At that time, high-ranking American officials had already said that cooperation between the two countries should be intensified in view of the threat from North Korea. When the two presidents appeared before the press after a bilateral meeting, they demonstratively continued to close ranks and issued sharp warnings towards Pyongyang.

The result of the meeting is the so-called Washington Declaration, which comes seventy years after the defense alliance between the United States and South Korea. A policy of deterrence is to become an enhanced policy of deterrence. Peace can only come “through the superiority of overwhelming strength,” not through a “false peace based on the goodwill of the other side,” Yoon told the press on Wednesday. According to the agreement, Washington pledged to give South Korea a greater say in “possible use of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.” In addition, a closer exchange of information should be maintained. Yoon further said that in the event of a nuclear attack, America has pledged to respond swiftly and decisively “with the full force of the Alliance” and “including American nuclear weapons.” In return, Seoul is reaffirming its commitment to the NPT – something President Yoon’s party has openly questioned.

No home game for Yoon in South Korea

A newly formed group is to work out the details of the intensified “enhanced deterrence” policy. These include regular presidential deliberations, joint military exercises and drills in the event of a “nuclear crisis”. It’s about visible signs to North Korea: For the first time since the 1980s, an American nuclear submarine is to dock in South Korea. Biden said Wednesday a North Korean nuclear attack on the United States or one of its allies would spell the end of the Pyongyang regime.