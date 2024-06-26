Home page politics

North Korea is prohibited from launching or even testing ballistic missiles by UN resolutions. However, the leadership in Pyongyang continues to ignore these bans. © Ahn Young-joon/AP

Pyongyang has once again fired a missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon. According to Japanese sources, the ballistic missile fell into the sea. Relations between North and South Korea are at a low point.

Tokyo/Seoul – According to South Korean and Japanese sources, North Korea has once again fired a missile into the open sea. The Japanese coast guard and the South Korean military said it was probably a ballistic missile. Ballistic missiles can – depending on their design – be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

North Korea is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons and missile program. Launches and even tests of ballistic missiles of any range are prohibited in the isolated country by UN resolutions. However, the leadership in Pyongyang repeatedly ignores these bans.

According to the South Korean military, North Korea fired around ten missiles into the open sea just a few days ago. These were presumably short-range ballistic missiles. The missiles fell into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. According to information from the Japanese government, the new missile that was tested also landed in the sea outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. No further details were initially given. dpa