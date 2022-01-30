South Korea and Japan decide to convene national security councils because of the tests of a new missile in the DPRK, writes RIA News.

In Seoul, for the first time in a year, a meeting will be held by President Moon Jae-in, and in Tokyo, after Pyongyang’s latest missile tests, a crisis headquarters was formed, while the Security Council did not meet.

By data Yonhap agencies, South Korea and Japan allowed the DPRK to launch a medium-range missile.

On Sunday, January 30, it became known that the DPRK missile flew 800 kilometers and fell outside the exclusive zone of Japan. According to some reports, the rocket could rise to a height of two thousand kilometers. It was reported that North Korea launched one allegedly ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan from the North Korean province of Chagangdo.

This is the seventh North Korean weapons test in January. Prior to this, the country had tested a long-range cruise missile and a guided surface-to-surface missile on January 25 and 27, respectively.