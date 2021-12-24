South Korea An ex-president ravaged by a corruption scandal was pardoned in South Korea

Park Geun-Hye had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for receiving bribes from large companies such as Samsung in exchange for services. He was pardoned in the name of “national unity”.

South Korea former president Park Geun-Hye was pardoned on Friday, news agencies AFP, Reuters and Yonhap report.

The country’s Supreme Court sentenced Park to 20 years in prison for corruption involving him and a close friend Choi Soon-sil took money from big companies like Samsung in exchange for better treatment.

Park had also, according to the verdict, abused his power in serving as president. In addition, Park was sentenced to two years in prison for violating election laws. In March, prosecutors said they had seized Park’s house because he had not paid fines of just over € 16 million for corruption.

His his fall helped wing the country’s current president Moon Jae-inin and the Democratic Party election victory he led in 2017.

Lawmakers on the main opposition side of the People Power have called for Park’s amnesty ahead of the country’s presidential election in March.

Some lawmakers have pleaded Park’s poor health, which has resulted in her being hospitalized three times this year.

Park and Choi, according to the authorities, received tens of millions of euros from large companies, which were directed, among other things, to the Park family and the foundations he manages. Choi, for his part, was believed to have influenced the president and taken possession of the secret material.

The scandal also extended to Choi’s daughter, whose horse hobby and activities in Germany were backed by corruption money from Samsung. The money was nominally intended to sponsor a riding team with 12 horses and six riders.

However, the money ended up only for the use of the daughter and her coach. The total amount of sponsorship, according to Reuters, was about 5.8 million euros.

Corruption when unveiled in 2016, large demonstrations were seen in South Korea calling for Park to take office. The appointment took place by court decision in 2017.

President Moon and his administration still denied in January this year that the Park was about to be pardoned. At the time, the administration said the former president would have to endure his verdict so that a “historical lesson” would arrive.

“This should never happen again,” the Blue House, which represents the president, announced in January.

Friday however, the amnesty was attributed to “national unity” and its improvement.

“We have included former President Park [armahduslistalle]so that we can get over the unfortunate history, realize the unity of the people and offer the opportunity to take a new step towards the future, ”the Minister of Justice of the country Park Beom-Kye said at a news conference.

With pardon is expected to have a major impact on the presidential election, as the Park enjoys strong support in the People Power core support area in North Gyeongsang Province.

Park is one name on the list of former presidents convicted of various crimes, usually after their political opponents have come to power.

For example, former generals Chun Doo-Hwan and Roh Tae-woo suffered a prison sentence in the 1990s before being pardoned after about two years in prison. The predecessor of the park Lee Myung-bak is currently in prison for a corruption conviction.