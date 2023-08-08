South Korea | Alleged sexual assault at a South Korean scouting event

The world jamboree held in South Korea has previously made headlines due to its hot conditions.

in South Korea it was decided to end the organized big scout event on Monday due to a hurricane approaching the country, said the world organization of the scouting movement in its announcement.

of The Korea Herald according to 80 South Korean scouts left the camp behind already on Sunday because of a sexual crime that allegedly took place there.

According to the Korean newspaper, it was about a situation that happened on Wednesday of last week, where a male, Thai scout leader had arrived in the women’s shower facilities.

The situation was witnessed by 100 eyewitnesses.

Camp gave the male manager a warning. In the opinion of the Korean scouts, this was not a heavy enough measure, so they informed the police, who took the case under investigation.

– The scouts said they are scared and they don’t want to stay in the camp area, a spokesman for the South Korean scouts said at a press conference, according to The Korea Herald.

There were a total of about 900 Finnish participants at the camp.