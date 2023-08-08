South Korea | All Finns have left the scout camp in South Korea

In South Korea and Japan, preparations are being made for heavy rains, floods and strong winds brought by the typhoon.

Scouts the evacuation from the path of the typhoon at the world jamboree in South Korea is nearing its end.

Finland’s team leader Arvi Snäll told STT at 6:30 on Tuesday that all Finnish young people had made it to the shelters.

Snäll himself was still in the village close to the camp site closing the shelter. He said he will leave on Wednesday to drive towards Seoul with two other members of the management team.

The adults of the Finnish team had also been evacuated before six o’clock on Tuesday, with the exception of Snälli and two other members of the management team.

“The evacuation of the children started in the morning, and there was a bit of initial confusion, but everything started to go smoothly after that,” he says.

Evasion facilities have been arranged for campers in the country’s capital, Seoul, in schools and company premises, among other places. According to the latest information, Finns have been placed in four different places.

Snällin according to the information received, a group of young Finnish people have taken the evacuation positively. There are plans to get to know the culture and sights in Seoul.

“The children are excited. The change could bring joy,” says Snäll.

The World Organization of Scouting said in its announcement on Monday that the Jamboree will end earlier than planned due to Typhoon Khanun approaching the country.

The South Korean government also announced on Monday that all participants of the event will be moved out of the camp in Saemangeum. The administration has sent more than a thousand buses to the site, which mainly transport teenage campers out of the area to, for example, university dormitories and other public spaces.

Minister of the Interior Lee Sang-min has promised the government to ensure that the campers are safe, comfortable and that the Jamboree program continues.

Finns there were 900 scouts at the camp, and according to team leader Snäll, they are between 14 and 18 years old. In total, there were about 43,000 participants at the big camp.

According to Snäll, the Finns are scheduled to return home from South Korea in stages from the 12th to the 16th. August. According to the plan, the last Finns will arrive in Finland on August 17 at the latest.

“I’m not quite sure what time the last departure is on the 16th. So the flight may also arrive in Finland on the 17th. They are not necessarily direct flights,” Snäll said.

The clock in South Korea is six hours ahead of Finnish time.

South Korean media have called the jamboree a national shame. Even before the typhoon, the campers were tested by the heat, which caused health problems for hundreds of scouts.

In addition to the challenges caused by the weather, according to media reports, the camp has otherwise had poor conditions, even though there has been years of preparation time. On behalf of the organizers, it has been admitted that, for example, there have been shortcomings in the hygiene of the camp.

Last week Typhoon Khanun was reported to have killed at least two people and injured more than a hundred, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in the Okinawa region of Japan before moving toward Taiwan.

From there, the weather phenomenon turned back towards Okinawa. On Wednesday, it is expected to pass from the west coast of Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost island, towards South Korea.

Khanun is predicted to bring heavy rains and strong winds when it comes to South Korea. According to the forecast, the winds can blow up to almost 45 meters per second at their strongest, which can cause, for example, a moving train to derail.

In Japan, flights have been canceled, bullet trains have been partially suspended and factories have been closed due to the typhoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of landslides, floods, rising river levels, storms and high waves. In addition, the authorities have announced voluntary evacuations and organized temporary shelters.