South Korea agrees to use the “Pfizer” vaccine against Corona

South Korea’s Medicines Safety Agency approved the use of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

South Korea will obtain this vaccine under the “Kovacs” mechanism on the basis of a special clause to import locally licensed medicines to meet a public health emergency.

Media reported that the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had applied to import 117,000 doses, or enough to vaccinate nearly 60,000 people.

The Korean government said that it wants to start vaccinating doctors and nurses who care for Corona virus patients using the vaccine developed by the American “Pfizer” and German “Biontech” companies as early as mid-February.