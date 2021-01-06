No human tide has invaded the streets this time. South Korea has not replayed the same scenes of jubilation as in Argentina, where the historic decision to legalize voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) was greeted last week by an endless green wave. None of this in Seoul, where confusion reigns even among women. If the feminists willingly concede a victory, they all know that it was snatched “by default”. Because, since the Constitutional Court declared the criminalization of abortion illegal in 2019, neither the government nor the parliamentarians have really campaigned for the legislation to be amended. If the executive had indeed prepared a text, in October 2020, authorizing abortion up to fourteen weeks of pregnancy, the latter was not voted on. Otherwise, on December 31, the 1953 law simply lapsed.

The vagueness may persist

It is in this legal gap that women can now request an abortion without being shamed and legally. A doubt remains, however. Because, in the absence of a legal framework, the rule could differ according to the care centers or the convictions of the caregivers in a country worked by evangelical sects and which remains predominantly conservative. Under the pretext of protecting women’s health, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Society already indicates that no abortions should be performed beyond ten weeks of pregnancy and is in favor of a formal ban beyond 22 weeks because the The fetus would then be able to survive outside its mother’s body. Or much more stringent measures than those proposed by the Ministry of Justice, which recommended extending conditional abortion to the stage from fifteen to twenty-four weeks. In addition, for the medical termination of pregnancy, South Koreans still risk having recourse to purchases abroad since, in the absence of law, no pharmaceutical company has, for the time being, candidate scope for import. The vagueness is therefore likely to persist. In 2012, however, the Constitutional Court ruled that abortion “Would end up generalizing” in the absence of a law criminalizing it. In 2017, 50,000 abortions were reportedly performed with relative tolerance, but associations denounced the arbitrariness of the criminalization. In recent years, prosecutions have almost exclusively targeted unmarried women. Like a ban from society.