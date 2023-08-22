South Korea | A Korean airline weighs its passengers

The purpose of the weighing is to improve flight safety.

South Korea the largest airline will weigh its passengers in the coming weeks. Korean Air made the announcement on their website.

Passengers are weighed with their hand luggage, and the purpose of the weighing is to improve flight safety.

On the company’s website, it is stated that the weigh-ins are carried out at the gates and you can refuse them. The data obtained from the measurements is used anonymously.

Weighings are done at two airports near Seoul. Domestic passengers will be weighed in Gimpo from August 28 to September 6. and in Incheon passengers of international flights from 9 to 19 September

Korea Herald According to Korean aviation regulations, airlines are required to report the average weight of the passengers they carry on each plane at least once every five years. This information is used to determine the standard weight of the machine.

The information is used to plan, among other things, how the weight should be distributed inside the aircraft and how fuel costs could be reduced.