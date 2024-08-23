South Korea | A fire broke out in a hotel room in South Korea, seven died

South Korea|A fire broke out in a hotel room.

Seven people were killed and 12 injured when a fire broke out at a hotel, South Korean officials said Friday.

A fire broke out on Thursday evening in a hotel room on the eighth floor of a hotel in the city of Bucheon, the country’s Ministry of the Interior said.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the cause of the fire is currently unknown. The fire was extinguished three hours after it started.

There were 27 hotel guests at the time of the fire. According to the authorities, the fire did not spread widely inside the hotel, but the smoke led to the loss of lives.

According to news agency Yonhap, people also died when they jumped from hotel windows onto air mattresses.

Out of seven three of the injured are seriously injured, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

In June, 23 people died in A fire at a lithium battery factory in South Korea.