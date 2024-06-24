At least 20 workers have died in a fire that broke out following a series of explosions at a South Korean lithium battery production plant that broke out in the multi-storey factory in the city of Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the firefighters are still inspecting the building: over 100 people were working in the factory when witnesses say they heard explosions from the second floor, where the lithium ion-based batteries are inspected and packaged.

While 78 people were rescued, many others are still missing; when rescuers managed to gain access, after the fire had been put out, they found around twenty bodies.

The vast factory was estimated to have around 35,000 battery cells in storage on the second floor, with additional batteries stored in other areas. Lithium batteries burn quickly at high temperatures but the flames are difficult to control with conventional firefighting methods. Furthermore, as the risk of further explosions could not be ruled out, access to the factory was particularly dangerous.

To put out the fire powered by batteries, water was not enough and sand had to be used, the media explained, quoting the firefighters