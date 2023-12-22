Black and brown northerners make up 72.6% of the local population, according to Census data released by IBGE this Friday (Dec 22)

The South has the highest concentration of white people in the country, with 72.6% of the region's population declaring themselves to have this skin color. At the other end, the North has the highest proportion of black people (black and brown), who represent 76.0% of local inhabitants.

The data are from the 2022 edition of the Demographic Census of IBGE (​​Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Information about skin color and ethnicity was released this Friday (Dec 22, 2023). Here's the complete (PDF – 3 MB).

Proportionally, the indigenous population also has the highest percentage in the North region. Despite this, it is still low, at 3.1%. According to the IBGEthe largest share (44.5%) of indigenous reserves are located there, which explains the result.

The highest percentage of the Yellow population for the regions is found in the Southeast, driven especially by the State of São Paulo.

Read below the States with the highest proportion of:

blacks (blacks and browns) – Bahia, with 79%;

white – Rio Grande do Sul, with 78%;

indigenous people – Roraima, with 14%;

yellow – São Paulo, with 1.2%. It is the only unit in the Federation where the value is greater than 1%.

The color or race survey was carried out on the entire Brazilian population, 203.1 million people in 2022, using standardized questionnaires.

DELAY IN THE DEMOGRAPHIC CENSUS

The Demographic Census is carried out every 10 years and was scheduled for 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

In March 2020, IBGE announced the postponement of the survey until 2021 due to the evolution of covid cases in Brazil.

In April 2021, the Bolsonaro government postponed again the collection of information. The then Special Secretary of Finance, Waldery Rodrigues, said that there were no resources provided for in the Budget.

In January 2022, the STF determined that the government would take steps to carry out the Census later that year. In August last year, census takers took to the streets.

Initially, completion was scheduled for October. It was postponed until mid-December and later extended to 2023. The survey faced difficulties such as people refusing to answer the questionnaire. The former president of IBGE Roberto Olinto classified this edition of the survey as a “absolute tragedy”.

