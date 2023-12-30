Mini Sugunan purses her lips every time she goes to answer a question. She is a smile of sweetness, but also of pride. In Kumbalangi, a village located between marshes and lush tropical forests 13 kilometers south of the city of Cochin (Kerala State, southern India), it is difficult to find a woman who, like her, climbs to the top of the mountains. coconut trees. Those who dare are known as maram keri, a word with a double meaning that also means “woman who dares to break the rules.”

“My father was always dedicated to this work,” says Sugunan, 47, in the Malayalam language, through a neighbor who acts as a translator. “When I was a teenager he taught me to climb to the top of the coconut trees, to replace him when he couldn't do it.” She is married and has two children; Her brother works in another town and, at first, she did not welcome her sister climbing the coconut trees. “This has always been a man's job,” she continues, with the confidence of someone who has left her conventions behind to become the only climber in her family. panchayat (the name of the self-governing council of each rural community in Kerala).

Women climb a coconut tree in the village of Kuruvattoor (Kozhikode, Kerala district, in a file photo).

Sugunan has had a broken leg for a few weeks, but he hugs the coconut tree that sprouts at the entrance of his humble house. “I have climbed up to 30 trees a day,” she says. “I used to charge between 200 and 300 rupees (between 2.2 and 3.3 euros) for each one, always depending on height. Generally, these are orders from individuals or people who have a plot, but cannot collect the fruits.”

The economy of the State of Kerala (kera means coconut tree in the Malabar region) has revolved around the industry of this fruit since time immemorial. Of the more than 19 billion coconuts harvested across India in the 2021-2022 season, 5,522 million They belonged to Kerala, followed by other states in the south of the country such as Karnataka (5,177 million) and Tamil Nadu (5,091 million). Climbers, a vital link in the production chain, are a rarity and very few take up the traditional profession. Unlike the general norm of harvest cycles of 45 to 60 days, fruits are currently only harvested every three to four months. This means the loss of thousands of coconuts – and rupees – for the industry.

The precarious situation led the Kerala Ministry of Agriculture to develop in 2011 Friends of Coconutsa massive training program that began by teaching more than 5,000 unemployed people between the ages of 18 to 40 how to climb coconut trees.

“During the last few years we have employed 68,000 people, of which 10% are women,” Mini Mathew, head of the Advertising and Public Relations Area of ​​the government agency Coconut Development Board, tells Planeta Futuro. “This opens doors for many unemployed women to carry out this work, generally limited to men. More and more people are encouraged and contribute to the family economy.”

Through different recruitment initiatives, such as advertisements in local newspapers, a training program helps those interested to learn more about the symbolic tree of Kerala, improve leadership and communication skills with farmers, and empower other women. . “Although the program is called Friends of Coconuts, sometimes we also like to call it 'coconut doctors' because they learn to better understand the needs of the tree through training on pollination techniques, selection of ripe fruits or maintenance processes,” says Mathew with a smile.

Thanks to the program, women can contribute to the family's livelihood with an estimated salary of 15 to 25 rupees (17 to 28 euro cents) per tree, depending on the height – an average salary in the agricultural sector in Kerala round 840 rupees, about 9.3 euros. In addition, by being part of the platform, workers have medical insurance with coverage of up to 500,000 rupees (about 5,500 euros) in the event of an accident or sick leave. labor.

One of the new workers is Suni Lee, 53, from the village of Varkala, in the district of Thiruvananthapuram, capital of Kerala. Through WhatsApp she shares dozens of photographs in which a young woman appears receiving prizes or climbing a coconut tree under the fascinated gaze of her neighbors. She can't hide her pride. “Until 2011 I lived in Bombay with my family and when we returned to Kerala we found a farm with several coconut trees from which we wanted to extract coconut water,” says Suni Lee, through voice messages. “I had a hard time finding someone who would climb the tree and then cut the coconut. So I committed to learning for myself.”

Suni Lee went to the Varkala agriculture office and joined the Coconut Development Board programme. She was the first woman in her class. “It was a pride for me not to depend on any man for my needs. So I learned and not only was I able to pick my own fruits to have coconut water, but I also set up a training center where I taught others how to do it, both men and women.”

The next step will be the inauguration of a customer service center to connect professional climbers registered in the program.

In Kumbalangi, the climber Mini's village, the sky is overcast, the coconut trees point to the planes landing at the Cochin airport and she hopes to climb the coconut trees again soon. Her father watches her from a distance while she drinks tea.

