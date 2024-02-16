“The Meloni Government's strategy for the relaunch of the South has given new impetus to the attraction of private investments also thanks to the choice to establish the SEZ (Special Economic Zones, Editor's note) unique to the South, which extends tax breaks and procedural simplifications and regulations from the backport areas of the previous 8 SEZs to the entire territory of Southern Italy. The establishment of the Zes Mission Structure at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers allows the development vision of the South to be promoted in an organic and overall way, despite the specificity of the individual territories, ensured by the design of the Zes Control Room, where the presence of all the regions of Southern Italy, thus guaranteeing a significant voice to individual territorial vocations in the decision-making process on fundamental strategic choices. As already done for the Pnrr and with the European and national resources of development and cohesion policies, the Government will continue to work to efficiently reallocate and assign all available resources, identifying, for all the sectors and territorial areas discovered, the most appropriate financial and above all implementation measures necessary to ensure in practice, not just on paper, the reduction of territorial gaps in infrastructure facilities”. Thus Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health, speaking today in Bari, as part of 'A great commitment to health', an in-depth event on the issues and future of healthcare in our country.

“With Minister Schillaci – continues Gemmato – today we have verified peaks of excellence and at the same time critical issues still to be addressed in Apulian healthcare and we are here to witness the full collaboration to give Puglia and the South the offer of fair and homogeneous health that it deserves, sanctioned by our Constitution and due to all Italian citizens”.

On healthcare funding, “no cuts have been made by the Government, but” the focus has been on “valorizing healthcare personnel and reducing waiting lists. The application of the new distribution criteria of the National Health Fund (FSN) for 2023 “moved 220 million euros to the Southern Regions”. On the 2024 budget law, for this year “3 billion euros are added to the previous 2.3 billion already allocated for a total of 5.3 – the undersecretary listed – 4 billion euros for the year 2025, they are added to the 2.6 billion already foreseen, for a total of 6.6 billion euros; 4.2 billion euros for the year 2026” are added “to the 2.6 billion already foreseen, for a total of 6.8 million euros. National health fund reaches the total figure of 134 billion euros for 2024 alone”. On the waiting lists “we have moved 0.3% of the level of indistinct financing of the National Health Fund for 2023 and 0.4% for 2024”.

On the management of public health “we do not have an ideological approach – said Gemmato – because the private sector with an agreement is in any case, as far as the citizen is concerned, as if it were the public: what we must guarantee is the universalism of our health system as foreseen in article 32 of our Constitution, i.e. free and fast access to treatment. The citizen is of little interest or concern that the money is given by the affiliated private sector and by the public”.