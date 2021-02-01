While in house arrest, Aung San Suu Kyi assured him: “Dictatorships are not eternal. Alas, thanks to its mistakes and the fragility of the democratic transition process, the army has regained control in Burma. The threat of a coup had been hovering for several days and troop movements were visible in the big cities. The protests in favor of the military and a possible revocation of the Constitution foreshadowed such a scenario. Despite the opening of negotiations between the army and the civil power last week, the generals put their plan into action, arresting Aung San Suu Kyi, de facto head of government, and Win Myint, President of the Republic. Several leaders of the National League for Democracy (LND) were also arrested and are believed to be detained in Naypyidaw, the phantom capital created from nothing by the junta, which transferred the instances of power there in 2005.

Min Aung Hlaing Gets Full Powers

The intervention of the army took place while the Parliament, elected in November, was to begin its first session on Monday. The army, the indestructible Tatmadaw, further declared a state of emergency for one year, on behalf of the “Stability”. Despite her reluctance to leave power since the dissolution of the junta in 2011 and the first democratic elections in 2015, she promises the organization of a free ballot within a year and the establishment of a “True multiparty democracy”. While awaiting a hypothetical return of power to civilians, the military installed General Myint Swe as interim president for the gallery.

General Min Aung Hlaing becomes the most powerful man in the country and concentrates power “Legislative, administrative and judicial”. As soon as the coup d’etat was confirmed on the radio, residents rushed to the shops to secure supplies. It must be said that the memory of the putsch remains alive in a country which has known two since independence in 1948. Television, communication networks and the Internet have been suspended; the banks are closed. The army also took possession of Yangon’s town hall, where economic power resides, and access to its international airport. In one “Message to the people” disseminated on social networks by his political formation, Aung San Suu Kyi urged the population to “Not to accept” the putsch.

Since the legislative elections of November 2020, in which the LND won 83% of the seats not reserved for the army, the military denounced a vote marked by ten million cases of fraud. However, the Election Commission did not respond to their request for publication of the attendance lists. Under the 2008 Constitution, the army retained 25% of the seats in Parliament and all the sovereign ministries (Defense, Borders, Interior). “The relationship between the government and the military was complicated. This hybrid regime, not entirely autocratic nor entirely democratic, collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions ”, confirms Hervé Lemahieu, from the Lowy Institute.

Discrimination of the democratic process

Since 2019, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has lasted for five years given discharge to the military on ethnic conflicts and the Rohingya genocide in the name of national unity (see page 18), promised to launch a constitutional reform. A project that requires the agreement of more than 75% of members of Parliament and has exacerbated the tensions between the civil and military powers. Last spring, at the end of violent debates, the proposals for overhauling the NLD were supported by only 404 deputies out of 633. This overhaul, launched a few months before the legislative elections, left a bitter taste and left to question the real desire for change of the fallen “icon” Aung San Suu Kyi.

Burma “Has strived over the past ten years to speed up reforms (…), this is a setback”, However, Min Zaw Oo, of the Burmese Institute for Peace and Security, assures us. However, according to a study by the Asian Barometer Survey, the Bamar majority, religious and conservative, have been rallied in their support for the military by a section of the youth who wish to give the military a more important political role in settling the ethnic conflicts.

The inability of the NLD to resolve the unrest and the poor economic performance has also reinforced the discredit of the democratic process. Membership in this system has declined since 2015 and is one of the lowest levels in Southeast Asia. The Union, Solidarity and Development Party (Pusd), created by the ex-junta, makes democracy an exogenous system. “Because of neocolonialism, disguised under the terms of democracy and human rights, our country is on the verge of being swallowed up by foreigners”, ex-president Thein Sein explained during a campaign rally.

Washington condemns, Beijing wants “stability”

Abroad, the United States, which since the dissolution of the junta had resumed speaking with Burma in order to reduce the considerable influence of China in the country, immediately called for the release of those responsible for the LND and the return to the democratic transition process. “The United States opposes any attempt to change the outcome of the recent elections (…) and will take action against those responsible,” warns White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, who is facing her first major challenge here on the international stage.

Beijing for its part called on all parties to “To settle their differences within the framework of the Constitution and the laws in order to maintain political and social stability”. Burma remains the “One of the critical centers for the deployment of the new Silk Roads”,according to researcher Du Lan of the Chinese Institute for International Studies. A year ago, President Xi Jinping signed around 30 agreements for infrastructure projects that should not be called into question. The economic corridor between the Chinese province of Yunnan and Burma is currently China’s preferred gateway to the Indian Ocean. According to AFP, the UN Security Council meeting scheduled for this week could be brought forward due to the coup.