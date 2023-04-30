South China Sea | The US accuses the Chinese Coast Guard of harassing Philippine ships

The US says it supports the Philippines in the South China Sea.

United States accusing China of harassing Philippine ships in the South China Sea.

“We demand that China stop its provocative and dangerous activities,” said the US State Department in its release on Saturday in the statement.

In a statement, the United States assured the Philippines of its support for China’s coast guard’s “continued restrictions on freedom of navigation” in the South China Sea. According to the United States, recently published images and videos show China harassing and intimidating Filipino ships while patrolling in its own economic zone.

News agency According to AFP, in recent days there was an incident near the Spratly Islands where a Chinese Coast Guard vessel and a Philippine patrol vessel collided.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own. The Spratly Islands are located in the sea area between the Philippines and Vietnam, and many countries claim that they belong to their own territories.

of the United States according to the Philippine military and government ships or aircraft, an armed attack in the Pacific Ocean would result in US involvement in the defense of the Philippines.

The countries have signed a mutual defense treaty in 1951.

of the President of the Philippines of Ferdinand Marcos Jr is scheduled to visit the United States president Joe Biden guest next week.