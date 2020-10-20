Taiwan Airforce’s F-16, Mirage Fighter Jet Taking Parts The Taiwan Air Force reported that a shooting competition was held during the aerial exercises. The artillery unit also fired the ball vigorously at night and made the world known by its ability. During this time, Taiwan’s radar system kept a close watch on the entire sky. The Air Force said that during this time, the soldiers displayed their strength vigorously. Meanwhile, Taiwan Air Force fighter jet drilled at the Chia Shan airbase in Hualien. Taiwan’s Airforce reported that F-16, indigenous defense aircraft, Mirage-2000 and P-3C aircraft are participating in the exercise.

China deploys S-400 missile defense system On the other hand, the Chinese Army is once again preparing for a major attack on Taiwan in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, China has deployed a DF-17 hypersonic missile along the border with Taiwan. China has also greatly increased the strength of its troops in this area. China has also deployed S-400 air defense systems purchased from Russia along the border with Taiwan. Its powerful radar can detect missiles, drones and fighters of the Taiwanese army from 600 kilometers away. The S-400’s radar system is very sophisticated and is capable of covering the whole of Taiwan. The missiles are capable of shooting down any Taiwanese fighter aircraft.

DF-17 missile can hit up to 2500 km This hypersonic missile specializes in long range precision targeting. In such a situation, if China attacks, Taiwan will have to make strong arrangements for its security. China’s DF-17 missile can penetrate its target at hypersonic speeds up to 2500 km away. The missile was first demonstrated last year to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of China. The missile weighs 15000 kg and is 11 meters long, which can carry nuclear warheads in addition to conventional explosives. In simple terms, this missile is also capable of nuclear attack.

Deployment of rocket force and navy commandos increased According to Andrei Chang, editor-in-chief of the Kanwa Defense Review, the satellite image showed that China has built several new bases of the Marine Corps and Rocket Force in Fujian and Guangdong provinces in recent years. Both these states are located close to Taiwan. The size of some missile bases at the Eastern and Southern Theater Command has also doubled in recent years. In such a situation, it is feared that China can attack Taiwan at any moment. Many military observers have expressed concern that China is directly threatening Taiwan by deploying its powerful weapons in the region. China has already deployed DF-11 and DF-15 missiles in the region. It is believed that now it will deploy its hypersonic missile DF-17 in place of these outdated missiles.

The Taiwan Air Force has intensified war preparations to thwart Chinese dragon’s nefarious designs in the South China Sea. Taiwan’s Airforce began its annual aerial maneuvers on Monday. During this time, Taiwan’s air defense system was tested to deal with any attack. The Taiwan Air Force said that 35mm cannons fired fiercely to destroy ‘enemy’ fighters in the sky. Amid continuous air encroachments from China, the Taiwan Air Force said it was ready to defend its airspace.