There are reports of a Taiwanese Chinese fighter being killed amid tensions with China. However, none in China and Taiwan has confirmed this yet. TV reports are claiming that Taiwan has killed a Chinese Sukhoi-35 aircraft that entered its airspace. It is being told that Taiwan has used the US Patriot Missile Defense System in this attack. It is claimed in the news that Taiwan warned Chinese aircraft several times but after that Chinese aircraft remained in Taiwan’s airspace. After this, Taiwan killed him. Let us know that China has been sending its fighter aircraft to Taiwan airspace for the last several days. Taiwan has begun preparations to further strengthen its military capability to respond vigorously to any snowfall of China. Taiwan’s Navy and Airforce are on alert to deal with any type of aggressive attitude of China. President Tsai Ing-wen has made several new announcements to further strengthen the reserve military forces to increase Taiwan’s military strength. Under which the Reserve Force will be developed as a strong backup to the Taiwanese army.

Preparation to form a reserve force similar to the army

Under which a Reserve Force will be created which will be as strong as the regular armed forces. They will be given all the weapons and military equipment used by the Taiwanese army. In addition, a strategic understanding between different forces and close cooperation between various government departments and agencies will also be developed.