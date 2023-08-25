The South Carolina Supreme Court upheld a state law 4-1 that prohibits abortion after the baby’s heartbeat can be detected, which can be discovered closer to the sixth week of pregnancy.

The decision was announced on Wednesday (23), according to the Christian Post portal. The action that put the law in check was presented by organizations that defend the abortionist agenda.

Judge John Kittredge was responsible for the justification that led the majority of the court to maintain the legislative norm. According to him, “a woman’s interest in autonomy and privacy does not outweigh the unborn child’s interest in living”.

The magistrate also said that the duty of Justice is “to uphold the rule of law, and must maintain judicial discipline by refraining from acting as a ‘super legislator’ and respecting the plenary authority of the General Assembly of South Carolina.”

In contrast, Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty was against the decision, arguing that the majority opinion “will certainly weigh heavily on the population and medical professionals of the State”.

According to him, the norm is “a threat posed to professionals and women, who may be denied reproductive health care during this uncertainty”, he said, who defends the unconstitutionality of the law.

“The majority and I agree on the separate functions of the three branches and on the role of this court in reviewing the matter. Today, however, a majority has allowed the legislature to violate this separation of powers by advocating the resurrection of a ban that this court has already ruled violates our state constitution,” Beatty said.

In June last year, the US Supreme Court overturned a case law from the 1970s, in the case that became known as Roe v Wade or “abortion law”, which prevented US states from prohibiting abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy. .

With the end of jurisprudence, states and courts began to freely define their own rules on the subject. Since then, several measures have been taken to prohibit abortion in most circumstances, including the passing of laws that prohibit most abortions after detecting a baby’s heartbeat.

South Carolina passed a law in May of this year that makes abortion illegal after fetal heart activity has been detected. However, the norm has some caveats, such as in cases of rape and incest, in which the interruption of life within 12 gestational weeks is allowed. Another case is the exception for health emergencies.