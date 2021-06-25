The city’s police chief, Chris Watts, said at a news conference Thursday that the South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement has been asked to conduct an investigation, announced the start of an internal investigation of the “Rock Hill Police Department”, and placed two officers on administrative leave.

The video, which was broadcast on Facebook Live, shows the arrest of Ricky Price and Travis Price, with the participation of several law enforcement officers.

Justin Bamberg, a lawyer for the two men, told CNN, “The use of force that we see in the video is an excellent example of why African Americans today fear the police in certain parts of America.” He added that “there is no justification for doing this to anyone.”

Members of the Rock Hill Police’s Violent Crimes Unit and Homeland Security agents were watching Ricky Price on Wednesday afternoon when they stopped him for illegally changing his lanes, according to a police statement.

Ricky stopped at a gas station, where police said he called his brother, Travis, from inside the car.

Police found two bags of marijuana in the driver’s door and a 9mm pistol in the back seat of the car, and later found a bag containing cocaine where Ricky was sitting.

Police said Ricky was then handcuffed and placed under arrest, but his brother Travis tried to get close to accessing belongings that officers had taken from Ricky during his arrest and “used his body to hold the officers back.”

The police informed Travis Price that he was arrested for interfering and physically contacting the police, and he was pushed towards a large fuel tank, after he pushed them and did not put his hands behind his back.

The video shows Travis Price and the policemen falling to the ground, then a fight between Ricky and several police officers, which eventually led to him falling with them to the ground.

Police said they took off Ricky Price’s handcuffs to remove jewelry he said he wanted to remove, but he tried to flee, clashing with officers, and a police statement said one of the punches hit an officer in the face.

In the video, a police officer can be seen hitting Ricky. Police said the officer was punching his upper thigh “to force him to comply”, but when that didn’t work, the officer hit him on the nose, causing him to bleed.

The woman who filmed the video can be heard saying that Ricky Price was electrocuted and “look at his face”, but police said the officers did not draw any weapons or use tasers on either man.

Ricky Price has been charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, and resisting arrest, according to police.

Bamberg, the lawyer, said that Ricky was denied bail on Thursday and is in the local prison with a broken nose, his eyes are swollen, and he is in a wheelchair because he has difficulty walking.

Demonstrators protested for the second night in a row, Thursday, and eight protesters were arrested late Thursday night.

Norma Gray, president of the Rock Hill chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, called on the public to protest peacefully, saying that more happened during the arrest than was stated in the video.