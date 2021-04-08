E.A former NFL professional football player shot dead three adults and two children in the American state of South Carolina, according to police. The victims included a doctor, his wife, two grandchildren, and an adult who worked in the family home, including York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, declared on Thursday. Another person was seriously injured. According to media reports, the children killed were five and nine years old.

Suspect found dead

The suspect Phillip Adams was found dead a few hours after the crime in the nearby house of his parents, said Tolson. According to previous knowledge, he died due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The motive for the act on Wednesday near the town of Rock Hill is still unclear, said Tolson.

Adams was 32 years old, according to CNN, and from 2010 to 2015 had played in the professional American football league for various teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets.