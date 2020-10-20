Jaime Harrison’s potential victory in South Carolina would be symbolic. This is a Econservative state for 15 years, which remains marked by its slave past. “On November 3, the people of South Carolina will close the book on the Old South and write a new book called ‘The New South’. A bold, inclusive and heterogeneous new South“, proclaims the candidate in meeting. “He never ran for office and I think he’s a breath of fresh air. People come looking for him. Jaime Harrison looks solid. He shows all colors to Lindsey Graham, who is afraid“, believes one of his supporters.

In three months, the Democrat raised $ 57 million to finance his senatorial campaign. This is a historic record. “57 million dollars is no small thing but I feel good. I think at the end of the day you will see a vote consistent with what we are in South Carolina“, tempers Lindsey Graham. Jaime Harrison’s victory would not be the first for a black senator in South Carolina: Republican Tim Scott, in office since January 2013, is himself. But Harrison’s victory could help give Democrats a majority in the Senate.