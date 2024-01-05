“South calls North”, speaks the president Laura Castelli

Laura Castelli chooses Affaritaliani.it for his first interview since president of “South calls North”, the party founded by Cateno De Luca. Freshly appointed, the former five-star deputy minister with responsibility for the Economy in the Conte 1, Conte 2 and Draghi governments, has the aim of continuing to grow “South calls North” at a national level.

As?

“Committees are being built throughout Italy, people are coming together. We will grow by becoming more rooted in the Sicilian territory where we are the first party and where there is a great deal of work to continue doing because the objective is to see the Region finally led by Cateno De Luca”.

And the European elections? Are you getting organised?

“The electorate from the South calls the North, so present in Southern Italy, it has votes that are useful for electing an MEP and this can be done with other political forces, and for this reason we are talking with alternative formations to the government to bring a representative from the South calls the North in Europe”.

Even with the 5 Stars?

“There are ongoing dialogues with alternative forces to the government. A path is being built. The objective is to channel the electorate from the South to the North”.

You, who were an authoritative exponent of the 5 stars, with government positions, can you say what remains of Grillismo today?

“I, together with others, founded the 5 Star Movement. It evolved and I abandoned it because I no longer recognized it. I know what is in the South calls North and there is the desire to administer well, telling the truth, without telling things that cannot be achieved, with the experience of those who have already done it, a political school ability real, not only on paper and with a great sense of justice in the institutions, but above all to create that concept of territorial equity that many talk about. Although there is a majority that aims for the law on federalism and an opposition that pretends to be an opposition, the reality is that citizens continue to live in an Italy divided in two”.

Does Conte convince you?

“You don't have to convince me. I made my choice, when I no longer like something I change my path. Today I believe that my future investment in public affairs is adequately placed in a project like this (South calls North ed) that has values.”

Do you want to rebalance the weight of the League in the North?

“Even in the North there is a great principle of autonomy like the one in the South called North and which we try to enforce. There are points of contact between the old League and South calls North. But what the League calls autonomy is not autonomy and the demonstration is the Calderoli Law which is a Roman-centric law. There is a big presence for us in the South and there is a great recognition in the North.”

Are you right or left?

“When you administer there are right things and wrong things.”

So will you ally yourself with whoever is there?

“No, that's not the way we operate. The mayoral candidates from the South calls for the North go alone in the cities.”

And what about the next political elections?

“They are very distant. Instead, on the regional issue, in Sicily, there is a constructive dialogue with the Pd and M5s”.

Does Grillo still feel it?

“It hasn't happened to me lately.”

