Leon, Guanajuato.- On April 23 around 6:00 p.m., a 31-year-old woman lost her life after the impact of a truck against the rear of a cargo truck, she was a passenger, It is presumed that the subject who collided was driving at excessive speed, this was on the maxipista Leon-Aguascalientes at the height of the Cumbres de la Gloria neighborhood at kilometer 22.

The balance of the road accident is an uninjured driver and the death of the woman who was already identified: her name was Brianda and she was originally from La Paz, Baja California Sur, had his home in the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood, the impact was of great noise that neighbors reacted immediately to the accident and reported to the Emergency Service, 911the unfortunate fact.

Paramedics arrived at the scene Firemen and elements of Civil protectionwho helped Brianda and her companion, Unfortunately, the impact claimed the life of the South Californian and nothing could be done, since she no longer had vital signs.

The driver also received help from paramedics, he only had minor injuries, while receiving care, he decided to make a call to Baja California Sur, to report the death of 31-year-old Briana.

Briana was trapped in the truck, so only a white sheet was placed on her, the vehicle was destroyed and shopping bags with new items, such as tennis shoes and other objects, were left on the street. experts They lifted the body of the woman to transfer it to GuanajuatoCapital to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Serviceso that the corresponding law autopsy can be carried out.

The area was delimited to carry out the corresponding inquiries, the authorities did not provide information on the determination of responsibilities, nor have they said anything about the origin of the road accident, they have only said that it is an unfortunate event, Until now, the rest of the information about the transfer of Briana’s body to her homeland, or if her burial will be in Guanajuato, is private.