In the last days we read and hear the word “hybrid” very insistently.

The second adjective of the Royal Spanish Academy indicates for its definition “Said of one thing: That it is the product of elements of a different nature”.

Education at all levels is another of the many sectors affected by the pandemic, there is talk of a considerable lag in the levels of student learning, for that reason and in order to reverse one of the great problems of the country (not only in times of pandemic) educational systems have been developed that include various study programs.

Some models contemplate synchronous and asynchronous classes, through television and the already mentioned hybrid style.

Beyond the diversity in the way of preparing students, the sectors involved in the subject, from the educational authorities and now health (with a more important role), teachers, unions, parents, students and all those involved Directly and indirectly, we must generate a virtuous circle around the future of children and young people.

The current situation goes beyond the academic issue, deeply touching the emotional aspect, living in confinement has been complicated. In the short term it is a monumental challenge in which effort and the common good must prevail.

Regardless of the color of the traffic light (although the arrival of the color of hope depends on everyone), the generation of adequate hygiene conditions in schools, strictly complying with biosafety protocols, innovating in teaching methods, stimulating students not to lose interest in their studies, are some of the great commitments of all.

Although there are many pending subjects in relation to the educational system, it is also true that so far we are working to achieve a positive growth in the education of future generations who are preparing today.

