We knew Imran Khan’s appetite for cricket. A former international player, the Pakistani prime minister has obviously also developed talents in three-cushion pool games. The one who closed a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on Wednesday will have taken advantage of his trip to overtake India in its supposed pre-square. Imran Khan thus proposed to Sri Lanka to join its infrastructure and economic corridor program headed by China as part of the new Silk Roads. This is precisely where the shoe pinches: New Delhi has struggled for years not to see Sri Lanka fall into the hands of the Chinese rival.

The island indeed holds a strategic position in the development of maritime silk routes in the Indian Ocean. “My visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations, especially trade and economic ties through improved connectivity”, pleads the head of the Pakistani government, who sees in this offer a way for Sri Lanka to develop its links with the rest of Central Asia via Gwadar. In a few years, Beijing has transformed this small Pakistani fishing port on the Arabian Sea into the keystone of its global ambitions. Close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, it is fully involved in the “pearl necklace” project which aims to secure a series of ports in the region in order to encircle India.

New Delhi takes a dim view of Pakistan’s supply as, at the moment, around 70% of goods passing through Sri Lanka are transported to or from India. Between 2005 and 2015, however, China’s influence increased considerably in Sri Lanka, participating in post-civil war reconstruction and the development of major infrastructure, including the deep-water port of Hambantota (South), which the lease was assigned to him for 99 years in exchange for the forgiveness of a colossal debt. Beijing even offered, in September 2014, a stopover for its submarines during a visit by the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

The head of the Sri Lankan government, Mahinda Rajapaksa, in office since 2018, however, gives a negative judgment on the growing presence of China in his country and favors a policy of “India first”. Thus, Imran Khan had not yet packed up that Sri Lanka said it was ready on Tuesday to offer India and Japan a strategic deep water terminal, a month after its withdrawal from a previous agreement with the two. Asian countries. This project was to be adjacent to the Colombo international terminal, 85% owned by China. To justify its withdrawal from the tripartite project, Colombo then blamed the unions, which favored local rather than foreign development. Because Sri Lanka is in an extremely fragile position. Caught between the need to increase public spending to face the health crisis and the need to meet its debt maturities, the country is now arousing appetites.

India promises $ 400 million in credit

During a virtual bilateral summit last September, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that “Relations between India and Sri Lanka are thousands of years old”, advocated for the integration of supply chains and released a credit of $ 400 million for the stimulus. One way to put China back in its place. To convince Colombo to follow him, Pakistan could also argue about its privileged relationship. In 1965 and 1971, during the Second and Third Indo-Pakistan Wars, Sri Lanka allowed ships and planes from Islamabad to refuel at its facilities. Likewise, during the civil war in Sri Lanka, Pakistan supplied weapons and trained airmen against Tamil, mostly Hindu, separatists. The last cause of concern for India, Imran Khan does not stop at trade. His visit included a military component through intelligence sharing and cooperation on security issues, including “terrorism” and crime. To do this, Pakistan has announced the release of a $ 50 million line of credit for Sri Lankan defense purchases.