According to the governor of Minas Gerais, the two regions represent “a good part of Brazil’s solution”

The Governor of Minas Gerais Romeo Zema (Novo) said this Friday (2.Jun.2023) that the South and Southeast regions differ from the rest of the country because “there is a much higher proportion of people working than living on emergency aid”. The statement was made during participation in the opening of Cosud (South and Southeast Integration Consortium), held in Belo Horizonte.

“If there are states that can contribute to making this country work, I would say these 7 states here”said the governor.

Zema added that, “surely”these are the States where there is a productive sector “much more dynamic”. The governor stated that “a good part of Brazil’s solution” passes through the 7 states.

"Many that don't work keep complaining that they need more. Instead of following good examples, they are always asking for more resources. It is something very common, both in the private sector, where I have worked, and in the public sector"he declared.