A relaxed photo of table tennis players South Korea with others of North Koreaon a podium of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games After winning medals, the event went viral on Wednesday, in the context of ongoing tension between Seoul and Pyongyang, which are technically still at war.

The South Korean Lim Jong-hoonbronze in mixed doubles with Shin Yu-binis the one who takes the phone to take the symbolic selfie with the other medalists, the Chinese champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha and, above all, the silver medalists Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong.

The moment was captured with a Samsung smartphone, the flagship brand of South Korean technology, something highlighted by the media: “A selfie with the national flags of the two Koreas and a Samsung phone,” describes the popular South Korean newspaper JongAng Ilbo.

Athletes from China, North Korea and South Korea celebrate their medals | Photo: AFP

North Korea had not sent any athletes to the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this silver medal marks their return to an Olympic podium.

“I congratulated them when they showed up [en el podio] as silver medalists,” Lim Jong-hoon told South Korean media.

The television channels of South Korea They repeatedly aired the selfie images and their commentators analyzed every detail of it, stressing that it is a rare moment of unity between the two Koreas.

One of the historic photographs uniting Asian countries | Photo: AFP

“This is the true spirit of the Olympic Games“, celebrated one commentator.

South Korea is technically at war with North Korea after a conflict between 1950 and 1953 that ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.