FIFA has updated its men’s national team classification after having played the European Qualifiers in the last national team break. After the results that have been given, the most affected in the ranking have been the South American teams, since in most cases they have dropped some position with respect to their previous situation.

It should be remembered that due to the problems caused by COVID-19, the South American qualifiers were postponed due to complications for footballers to travel due to restrictions they could face once they returned to the countries they play, or because the clubs they are in refused to give them permission to go play with their national teams.

This generated great controversy in South American football due to what the calendar could entail and the complications that could arise in the face of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the continent having a Copa América to be played in 2021. Hup to six of the ten teams have fallen some place in the classification (Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia), only Brazil, Colombia and Praguay remained, and Ecuador managed to move up.

This is the ranking: