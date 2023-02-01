South American sub-20: this was the goal with which Colombia lost to Uruguay

A goal from the center-back Facundo González gave Uruguay a 1-0 victory over Colombia on Tuesday in a rocky and even match on the first day of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub’20.

The team of Marcelo Broli He came out with everything on the field of the El Campín stadium, with 28,187 fans in the stands, where he drowned Colombia with his high pressure in the first minutes and had his first goal opportunity in the opening minute with a long-distance shot from Damián García that almost surprises the Colombian goalkeeper Luis Marquines.

La Celeste got the goal from a free kick taken by Fabricio Díaz and in which the goalkeeper Marquines gave a rebound that the center-back González caught to celebrate the winning goal in a very close match in which those led by Marcelo Broli ratified his favoritism to win the title.

The Uruguayan goal

Colombia 🇨🇴 0-1 Uruguay 🇺🇾 We arrived but we have no effectiveness in the shots, Marquines leaves the rebound on the goal and the Uruguayans have the strength to press the subsequent play. Very hard game, to improve. pic.twitter.com/r5z7eM4Avj — Maria Paula Rodríguez (@mariap8910) February 1, 2023

