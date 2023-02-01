South American sub-20: this was the goal with which Colombia lost to Uruguay

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia vs. Uruguay in the sub-20.
Cristian Alvarez
Colombia vs. Uruguay in the sub-20.
The Colombian team fell in El Campín.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A goal from the center-back Facundo González gave Uruguay a 1-0 victory over Colombia on Tuesday in a rocky and even match on the first day of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub’20.
The team of Marcelo Broli He came out with everything on the field of the El Campín stadium, with 28,187 fans in the stands, where he drowned Colombia with his high pressure in the first minutes and had his first goal opportunity in the opening minute with a long-distance shot from Damián García that almost surprises the Colombian goalkeeper Luis Marquines.
La Celeste got the goal from a free kick taken by Fabricio Díaz and in which the goalkeeper Marquines gave a rebound that the center-back González caught to celebrate the winning goal in a very close match in which those led by Marcelo Broli ratified his favoritism to win the title.
The Uruguayan goal
Colombia 🇨🇴 0-1 Uruguay 🇺🇾 We arrived but we have no effectiveness in the shots, Marquines leaves the rebound on the goal and the Uruguayans have the strength to press the subsequent play. Very hard game, to improve. pic.twitter.com/r5z7eM4Avj
— Maria Paula Rodríguez (@mariap8910) February 1, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#South #American #sub20 #goal #Colombia #lost #Uruguay
Leave a Reply