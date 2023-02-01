Wednesday, February 1, 2023
South American sub-20: this was the goal with which Colombia lost to Uruguay

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombian National Team

Colombia vs. Uruguay in the sub-20.

Photo:

Cristian Alvarez

Colombia vs. Uruguay in the sub-20.

The Colombian team fell in El Campín.

A goal from the center-back Facundo González gave Uruguay a 1-0 victory over Colombia on Tuesday in a rocky and even match on the first day of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub’20.

The team of Marcelo Broli He came out with everything on the field of the El Campín stadium, with 28,187 fans in the stands, where he drowned Colombia with his high pressure in the first minutes and had his first goal opportunity in the opening minute with a long-distance shot from Damián García that almost surprises the Colombian goalkeeper Luis Marquines.

La Celeste got the goal from a free kick taken by Fabricio Díaz and in which the goalkeeper Marquines gave a rebound that the center-back González caught to celebrate the winning goal in a very close match in which those led by Marcelo Broli ratified his favoritism to win the title.

The Uruguayan goal

SPORTS

More sports news

