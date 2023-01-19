The South American sub-20 of Colombia began this Thursday and marks the return of a continental tournament that could not be played in 2021 due to the pandemic and in it the ten Conmebol teams will seek one of the four places in the World Cup in the category, which will be held in May in Indonesia.

Despite the fact that the teams will not have many of their figures because the clubs in which they play were not obliged to lend them due to the fact that the tournament is not played on a FIFA date, expectations are high since some of the main promises of the region.

The group of death is A and they are part of it Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru, while in B there are Bolivia, Chile, Uruguay, Venezuela and Ecuador, the current champion of the tournament.

the most valuable

The Argentine Nico Paz, the Uruguayan Álvaro Rodríguez (both from Real Madrid Castilla), the Brazilian Vítor Roque (Athletico Paranense) are the main contenders for that position. Colombia suffered the loss of Jhon Jader Durán, who was another great aspirant to be a figure, but who had to go to his new club, the English Aston Villa.

The Brazilian attacker from Paranaense, Victor Roquewho was in the final of the Copa Libertadores in 2022 is the most valuable player in the championship, with a figure of 11 million euros, according to the specialized Transfermarket portal.

Nearby is his compatriot Andrew Santoswho has been bought by Chelsea is worth 10 million euros, although his figure will rise after his signing.

In the Argentina of DT Javier Mascherano: the offensive midfielder stands out Facundo Buonanottefrom the prestigious Rosario Central academy and recently acquired by Brighton & Hove Albion, with a value of 9 million euros.

Your partner Maximo Perronewhose outstanding performances under Vélez Sarsfield draw Manchester City’s attention, is worth 8.5 million euros.

For Colombia, Jhon Jader Duran, signed by Aston Villa for the amount of 18M euros, had to leave the tournament to report to his new club. An eventual return is expected for the second phase, if Colombia advances. The reference value of him is 6 million euros.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

