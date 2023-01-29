Sunday, January 29, 2023
South American sub-20: defined rivals of Colombia in the final hexagonal

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in Sports
0


Colombia sub-20 team

Colombia sub-20 team.

Colombia sub-20 team.

The missing slots for group B were resolved.

The two remaining places to complete the final hexagonal of the South American Championship sub-20.

The first classified were Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, for group A. For group B, the fixed one was Uruguay.

This Saturday Venezuela gave the big surprise by beating Chile and securing its place in the final phase.

Ecuador also qualified, which on the last date drew 1-1 with Uruguay.

This is how the final hexagonal sl will be played

Juan David Fuentes scored the win in Colombia’s victory (1-0) over Argentina.

First date
Tuesday January 31
Brazil vs. Ecuador
Colombia vs. Uruguay
Paraguay vs. Venezuela

date 2
February 3rd
Brazil vs. Venezuela
Uruguay vs. Ecuador
Colombia vs. Paraguayan

date 3
February 6th
Paraguay vs. Brazil
Venezuela vs. Uruguay
Colombia vs. Ecuador

date 4
February 9
Colombia vs. Brazil
Venezuela vs. Colombia
Ecuador vs. Paraguayan

date 5
February 12
Brazil vs. Uruguay
Venezuela vs. Colombia
Ecuador vs. Paraguayan

Néstor Lorenzo: "We cannot compare Daniel Ruiz with James"

