South American sub-20: defined rivals of Colombia in the final hexagonal

The missing slots for group B were resolved.
The two remaining places to complete the final hexagonal of the South American Championship sub-20.
The first classified were Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, for group A. For group B, the fixed one was Uruguay.
This Saturday Venezuela gave the big surprise by beating Chile and securing its place in the final phase.
Ecuador also qualified, which on the last date drew 1-1 with Uruguay.
This is how the final hexagonal sl will be played
First date
Tuesday January 31
Brazil vs. Ecuador
Colombia vs. Uruguay
Paraguay vs. Venezuela
date 2
February 3rd
Brazil vs. Venezuela
Uruguay vs. Ecuador
Colombia vs. Paraguayan
date 3
February 6th
Paraguay vs. Brazil
Venezuela vs. Uruguay
Colombia vs. Ecuador
date 4
February 9
Colombia vs. Brazil
Venezuela vs. Colombia
Ecuador vs. Paraguayan
date 5
February 12
Brazil vs. Uruguay
Venezuela vs. Colombia
Ecuador vs. Paraguayan
