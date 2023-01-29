South American sub-20: defined rivals of Colombia in the final hexagonal

The two remaining places to complete the final hexagonal of the South American Championship sub-20.

The first classified were Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia, for group A. For group B, the fixed one was Uruguay.

This Saturday Venezuela gave the big surprise by beating Chile and securing its place in the final phase.

Ecuador also qualified, which on the last date drew 1-1 with Uruguay.

This is how the final hexagonal sl will be played

Juan David Fuentes scored the win in Colombia’s victory (1-0) over Argentina.

First date

Tuesday January 31

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Colombia vs. Uruguay

Paraguay vs. Venezuela

date 2

February 3rd

Brazil vs. Venezuela

Uruguay vs. Ecuador

Colombia vs. Paraguayan

date 3

February 6th

Paraguay vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Uruguay

Colombia vs. Ecuador

date 4

February 9

Colombia vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Colombia

Ecuador vs. Paraguayan

date 5

February 12

Brazil vs. Uruguay

Venezuela vs. Colombia

Ecuador vs. Paraguayan

SPORTS

More sports news