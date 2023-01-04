South American Sub-20 Championship: these are the ticket prices

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia Sub-20 National Team
With four different locations, the amounts vary.
January 4, 2023, 04:40 PM
The Colombian National Team He has already defined his rivals and his match schedule to face the group stage of the South American U-20, which will be held in Cali, between January 19 and 28.
The final phase (hexagonal) will be held in Bogotá, where the champion and the four qualifiers for the World Cup in the category will be announced on February 12.
These are the ticket prices in the four venues that will host the tournament.
(You can read: Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina).
The prices to see the South American
First phase
Pascual Guerrero (Cali)
At the Pascual Guerrero, in Cali, 10 games will be played. Among them, the first from Colombia.
Fertilizers
South: $116,400
Oriental: $185,100
Western: $246,000
individual tickets
South: $22,400
Eastern: $35,800
Western $47,600
Palmaseca Stadium
For the Palmaseca stadium, home of Deportivo Cali, where another ten games will be played, the costs are lower.
Fertilizers
Eastern: $126,600
Western: $160,200
individual tickets
Eastern: $24,400
Western $31,000
Final phase
For the last phase, which is a hexagonal, the venue stadiums will be Techo and El Campín.There is no free ticketing. Fertilizers only.
the campin
Five games.
North: 74,400
Oriental: $108,900
Western: $153,300
roof stadium
4 matches.
Oriental: $73,200
Western: $80,400
#South #American #Sub20 #Championship #ticket #prices
