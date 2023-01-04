Wednesday, January 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South American Sub-20 Championship: these are the ticket prices

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombia Sub-20 National Team

Colombia Sub-20 National Team

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

Colombia Sub-20 team

With four different locations, the amounts vary.

The Colombian National Team He has already defined his rivals and his match schedule to face the group stage of the South American U-20, which will be held in Cali, between January 19 and 28.

See also  Sampdoria, already 8,000 tickets sold for the match against Empoli

The final phase (hexagonal) will be held in Bogotá, where the champion and the four qualifiers for the World Cup in the category will be announced on February 12.

These are the ticket prices in the four venues that will host the tournament.

(You can read: Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina).

The prices to see the South American

Héctor Cárdenas, coach in charge of the Colombian National Team.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

First phase

Pascual Guerrero (Cali)

At the Pascual Guerrero, in Cali, 10 games will be played. Among them, the first from Colombia.

Fertilizers
South: $116,400
Oriental: $185,100
Western: $246,000

individual tickets
South: $22,400
Eastern: $35,800
Western $47,600

Palmaseca Stadium

For the Palmaseca stadium, home of Deportivo Cali, where another ten games will be played, the costs are lower.

Fertilizers
Eastern: $126,600
Western: $160,200

individual tickets
Eastern: $24,400
Western $31,000

Final phase

For the last phase, which is a hexagonal, the venue stadiums will be Techo and El Campín.There is no free ticketing. Fertilizers only.

See also  Manu Ginóbili broke: emotional dedication to his father, after receiving distinction

the campin

Five games.

North: 74,400
Oriental: $108,900
Western: $153,300

roof stadium

4 matches.

Oriental: $73,200
Western: $80,400

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#South #American #Sub20 #Championship #ticket #prices

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

SRE prepares with Canada the visit of Justin Trudeau to Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result