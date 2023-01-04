South American Sub-20 Championship: these are the ticket prices

The Colombian National Team He has already defined his rivals and his match schedule to face the group stage of the South American U-20, which will be held in Cali, between January 19 and 28.

The final phase (hexagonal) will be held in Bogotá, where the champion and the four qualifiers for the World Cup in the category will be announced on February 12.

These are the ticket prices in the four venues that will host the tournament.

(You can read: Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina).

The prices to see the South American

Héctor Cárdenas, coach in charge of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

First phase

Pascual Guerrero (Cali)

At the Pascual Guerrero, in Cali, 10 games will be played. Among them, the first from Colombia.

Fertilizers

South: $116,400

Oriental: $185,100

Western: $246,000

individual tickets

South: $22,400

Eastern: $35,800

Western $47,600

Palmaseca Stadium

For the Palmaseca stadium, home of Deportivo Cali, where another ten games will be played, the costs are lower.

Fertilizers

Eastern: $126,600

Western: $160,200

individual tickets

Eastern: $24,400

Western $31,000

Final phase

For the last phase, which is a hexagonal, the venue stadiums will be Techo and El Campín.There is no free ticketing. Fertilizers only.

the campin

Five games.

North: 74,400

Oriental: $108,900

Western: $153,300

roof stadium

4 matches.

Oriental: $73,200

Western: $80,400

More sports news