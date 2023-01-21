The Bolivian sub’20 teamsurprised Venezuela this Friday with a 1-0 victory in the debut of Group B of the South American Championship of the category that makes him dream of qualifying for the final hexagonal of the tournament, qualifying for the World Cup in Indonesia.

The goal that unlocked the game played at the Deportivo Cali stadium was the work of midfielder Fernando Nava, from Athletico Paranaense.

Bolivia tried to take advantage from the first minutes of the spaces left by Venezuela in the transitions and for this the work of players like Daniel Ribera, Nava and Miguel Villarroel. That was how La Verde’s first approach arrived at minute five with a shot from Nava that went wide.

The work of Lucas Chávez, who pulled the strings for Pablo Escobar’s team in attack, was also key in this section. However, La Vinotinto, led by Argentine Fabricio Coloccini, reacted and, despite not being very deep, came twice with long-distance shots from Monagas midfielder Andrés Romero, one of which went wide, while the other was saved by goalkeeper Bruno Poveda.

zero is broken

Although both teams approached the rival goal, neither managed to get really deep. In the complementary stage, Bolivia managed to break the zero early in a good play by Villarroel who passed the ball to Nava, who with time and space took a right hand impossible to save for Samuel Rodríguez, from Atlético de Madrid.

Despite the fact that Coloccini sent players like Wikelman Carmona, Brayan Alcócer, Bryant Ortega and Néstor Jiménez onto the field throughout the second half, his team continued to have difficulties breaking the Bolivian defense, whose high point was the work of the central Eduardo Álvarez and José Herrera. Bolivia held on and ended up taking the three points in their debut in the South American.

On the second day, La Verde will face Ecuador on Sunday, while La Vinotinto will rest.

EFE

