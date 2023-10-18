South American qualifying: how is the next date played? Schedules, games and TV

This Tuesday the fourth date of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which had a series of surprising results that moved the standings.

The South American qualifying match started vibrantly and after four days of play, some teams are starting to show some favoritism to go to the World Cup; although this has only just begun and the next date will be played on November 16 of this year.

Colombia vs Brazil

The Colombia selection will star in the main duel of the day on date 5 of the tie, receives Brazil at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in the city of Barranquilla.

The Colombian team will face the Brazilians on Thursday, November 16 at 7 pm, local time in a game that can be seen on Caracol and RCN. It will be a difficult match for Colombia, which will not have Jhon Arias due to suspension after reaching the yellow card limit.

Bolivia vs Peru

a downcast Bolivia receives the Peruvian team at the height of La Paz. The Bolivians do not know what it is to win in this tie and in their four outings they could not add a single point after four consecutive defeats.

For its part, Peru had a double day to forget after losing against Chile and Argentina and must seek the path to victory at the Hernán Siles stadium and in a match that will take place at 3 in the afternoon, Colombian time. .

Venezuela vs Ecuador

At 5 pm, Colombian time, the selected Venezuela receives Ecuador at the Monumental stadium in Maturín in a dream moment, after adding four points in this double elimination round.

The vinotinto rescued a golden point during its visit to Brazil and tied 1-1. In addition, they beat Chile 3-0 on the fourth round and are in the 2026 World Cup qualification zone with 7 points.

For its part, Ecuador is looking for its second victory as a visitor in this tie to forget about the bitter draw with Colombia.

Argentina vs Uruguay

Argentina and Uruguay will measure their strength, from 7 pm, Colombian time, in an exciting classic from the Río de la Plata. The Uruguayans come to the game with confidence after beating Brazil and drawing with Colombia and they want to spoil the Argentinians’ party at the Monumental.

While the albiceleste wants to defend its undefeated record in this tie to remain at the top of the table: it is first in the standings with a perfect score, 12 points and four victories.

Chile vs Paraguay

Chile and Paraguay close the fifth day of the South American qualifying round for the World Cup with a match that will start at 7:30 at night, Colombian time.

Chile will seek to recover from its hard blow in Venezuela, where it lost by a landslide, while the Paraguayans have just achieved their first victory in this tie and want to spoil the party at the Monumental David Arellano stadium.

