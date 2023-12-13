A Peruvian man Juan Reynoso He left the position of Peru coach after the poor results suffered in the first six rounds of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, announced on Wednesday the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

“Today it is our responsibility to report that the best understanding has been reached to complete his cycle as technical director,” said the federation.

Reynoso, 53 years old, who had assumed office in August, leaves the Peruvians in the last place in the qualificationwith two points in six games.

Pékerman would be close to the Peru bench

With the confirmed departure of Reynoso, the rumors are reignited that bring José Néstor Pékermanformer technical director of the Colombian National Team, as a possible replacement for the Peruvian.

The rumor of the arrival of José Néstor Pékerman The Peruvian team has gained strength in Inca territory and the fans are excited despite the bad moment of their team.

José Néstor Pékerman close to being coach of Peru.

As revealed a few weeks ago by the journalist Ómar Ruíz de Somocurcio of Telesports The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) is evaluating the arrival of the experienced Argentine coach, who is the main candidate to take the reins of a team in crisis.

The information is that the Argentine has already met with the president of the FPF, Agustín Lozano, and was very satisfied with the project and the economic offer presented by the leader.

They tell me that Ricardo Gareca wants to be the coach of the Peruvian team and Juan Carlos Oblitas wants him to return. But Agustín Lozano wants to bet on José Pekerman. First-hand information,” the journalist revealed.

