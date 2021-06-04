The Colombian National Team thrashed Peru 3-0 in Lima on Thursday, on date 7 of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With goals from Yerry Mina, Mateus Uribe and Luis Fernando Díaz, Reinaldo Rueda He debuted with a triumph in his new role as technical director of the coffee team, after the departure of Carlos Queiroz in December 2020.

The party also had two expulsions. On the side of the selected team directed by Ricardo Gareca, Miguel Trauco received the double warning about the end of the first half.

In Colombia, Daniel Muñoz saw the Red card the 14 minutes of the second half, just two minutes after having entered from the substitute bench, which represented a record in the contest.

In this way, with the absence of its main figure, James Rodríguez, who was not called up due to not being in optimal physical condition, the team achieved an important victory that placed it in sixth place in the standings with seven points, a product of two defeats, one draw and two victories.

For its part, Peru remains in the last place with only one unit and continues without winning in the South American Qualifiers.

News in development.

DB