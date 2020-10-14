The first double date of the South American Qualifiers came to an end. The South American qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup started with the emotion and level that characterizes it and immediately the counts begin to see when the Playoffs return.

When will the next South American Qualifiers date be?

The next stoppage of the CONMEBOL teams will take place in the middle of November. The matches of the third date, still without confirmed official schedule, They will be played on November 12 (it can be played one day before or one after).

On the other hand, the fourth date of the South American Qualifiers, without official confirmation, It will be held on November 17 (and the day before and after).

Matches of the next date

Date 3

Colombia – Uruguay

Brazil – Venezuela

Bolivia – Ecuador

Argentina – Paraguay

Chile – Peru

Date 4