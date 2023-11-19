Petro, Boric, Lacalle Pou, Peña and Noboa congratulated the elected president of Argentina; Lula wished “luck” without mentioning Milei

South American presidents congratulated Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) on his victory in Argentina’s presidential election this Sunday (19.nov.2023). The Chief Executives of Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Uruguay and Colombia commented on the result. With 99.28% of the ballots counted, Milei obtained 55.69% of the valid votes. His opponent, Sergio Massa (Unión por la Pátria), recorded 44.30% of the votes.

On X (formerly Twitter), left-wing Chilean president Gabriel Boric he said that Argentina once had “democratic to elect its president for the next 4 years” and congratulated Massa for recognizing defeat.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro, from the left, he said what “neoliberalism has no proposal for society”. He declared that the result is “sad for Latin America”.

Luis Lacalle Pou, right-wing president of Uruguay, stated wants to work with Milei to improve relations between countries.

Santiago Peña, right-wing president of Paraguay, declared that Argentina had a “exemplary election day”. He also said he wanted to discuss bilateral issues with Milei.

Daniel Noboa, right-wing president-elect of Ecuador, he said that the will of the Argentine population was expressed and invited Milei to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), also commented on the result of the Argentine election. Without mentioning Milei, the PT member wished “good luck” to the new president of Argentina. “Brazil will be available to work together with our Argentine brothers”he wrote.

MILEI BRAKES LEFT IN SOUTH AMERICA

Javier Milei’s victory in the Argentine elections this Sunday (19.Nov.2023) slowed down the so-called “leftist wave” in South America. With the result of the election, the Argentine Executive will be led by a right-wing administration.

Since President Lula took office in January this year, 9 of the 12 countries in South America have been under the command of left-wing governments. But, after Milei’s inauguration on December 10, the 12 countries in South America will have the following configuration: 8 countries with left-wing governments and 4 right-wing ones.

The survey carried out by Power360 considers 2 political scenarios for South American nations: the year 2019 and January to November 2023. This year, elections were held in Ecuador, in addition to Argentina.