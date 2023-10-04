The Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, future venue for the opening of the 2030 World Cup. Marcelo Campi

South American football has been defeated in its attempt to organize a World Cup again, but is celebrating winning a consolation prize. The 2030 men’s soccer World Cup, which will mark the centenary after the first edition held in Uruguay 1930, will begin in its continent of origin, South America, although only in its first three games. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening of a World Cup that will then continue – the remaining 101 matches – at its headquarters distributed between Spain, Portugal and Morocco, as announced this afternoon by Conmebol leaders in an unscheduled press conference held in its headquarters in Asunción, Paraguay.

Until now, FIFA used to choose the venues for its World Cups in congresses in which all its affiliated countries voted, and in principle it had planned to announce the venue for the 2030 World Cup in 2025. But, taken by surprise by the advance of the South American leaders, has had to come out to confirm through a statement that, according to what was voted this morning by the FIFA Council, the 2030 World Cup will be played in six countries on three different continents, South America, Europe and Africa.

It all happened suddenly. Early this Wednesday morning, the president of Conmebol, the Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, shared a triumphant dance on his social networks. “Another little dance is coming because something global is coming for all football fans,” he wrote, accompanied by a celebratory shake, and before noon, even ahead of FIFA, the accounts of the South American Football Confederation reported: “We believed big . The 2030 Centennial World Cup begins where it all began. “Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches of the Centennial World Cup!”

Far from assuming the distribution of venues as a balm or a defeat for South American aspirations to organize the World Cup in its entirety, Domínguez celebrated what will be the sixth World Cup in South America, although the first in a partial way – only three games, one in each of the mentioned countries -, after the editions of Uruguay 1930, Brazil 1950, Chile 1962, Argentina 1978 and Brazil 2014. “We are going to celebrate the centenary in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay”, celebrated the Paraguayan leader, while thanking to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, and announced what until then no one knew: that the 2030 World Cup will be played on three different continents. FIFA published a statement almost an hour later congratulating Spain, Portugal and Morocco – the great winners of the contest – as hosts of the World Cup.

“In South America we will have three opening matches and three opening parties, and not only that: it will also be the place of the previous celebrations,” Domínguez celebrated. “The World Cup is going to start here, in Uruguay. There is no more iconic stadium in the world than the Centenario,” said the head of Conmebol in relation to the legendary venue in Montevideo that hosted the first World Cup, the one in 1930, in which 13 countries participated, only four of them European. Although FIFA had sporting arguments for the first World Cup to be played in Uruguay, whose team had won the two previous Olympic Games, those of 1924 and 1928, the very long boat trip discouraged most countries from other continents. The Sky blue They would also win that first World Cup after beating their Argentine neighbors 4-2 in the final in the Rio de la Plata classic.

“Argentina will also receive a World Cup after 1978 and Paraguay will host it for the first time in its history,” added the leader, who later confirmed: “And from here we go to Europe, where (the rest of the tournament) will be played and the World”. Although there is still no official confirmation, it is most likely that the Argentine venue will be River Plate’s Monumental stadium, also the venue for the 1978 World Cup, recently modernized and with capacity for 86,000 spectators, the largest in South America. In Asunción, the local team usually plays at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, although Domínguez clarified: “Paraguay will host because it is the home of Conmebol.”

Asked if South America can receive more than three games, in addition to the inaugural ones, he responded that for now “this is what was agreed upon,” while regretting that Chile, which was also joining the 2030 candidacy, has been left out of the distribution of venues “by decision of FIFA”, although he announced that “we are not going to stop working so that it is also there.”

Conmebol officials during the announcement of the joint candidacy of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay to host the 2030 World Cup, at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. Sandro Pereyra (Getty Images)

According to the president of the Paraguayan Football Association, Robert Harrison, the three South American teams that will host the 2030 World Cup have already guaranteed their participation, so they will not have to compete in the Qualifiers. “The three of us are already classified, it is very important,” he said. The main winner seems to be precisely Paraguay, Domínguez’s country, which has not participated in a World Cup since South Africa 2010. At his side, Ignacio Alonso, leader of the Uruguayan Football Association, assured: “We are going to have the best World Cup of all time”.

“I want to continue dancing. We fought to be the host, and we achieved it,” added Domínguez, in relation to the first video that he had shared on his social networks in the morning, although that victory is nothing more than having secured three games of the 104 that, starting in the United States -Mexico-Canada 2026, the World Cups will be expanded to include 48 countries. But at the same time, there is nothing more classic than returning to the starting place, Montevideo, also the site of the first final, between Uruguay and Argentina. A symbolic award, furthermore, for the continent of the current world champion, the Albiceleste.

