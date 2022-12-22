South American Cup: date and time of the games of the Colombian teams

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe vs. Eagles.
Hector Fabio Zamora / EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe vs. Eagles.
Golden Eagles vs. Santa Fe and Tolima vs. Junior, the clashes in the first phase.
December 22, 2022, 12:12 PM
The South American Cup 2023 will have a drastic change in format, which directly affects clubs representing countries other than Brazil and Argentina.
Although in the last two editions they had eliminated each other and only two of the four teams reached the group stage, now Conmebol decided that these matches will be a single match.
According to the draw that took place on Wednesday at the Conmebol headquarters in Asunción, Sports Tolima will be local against Junior and Golden Eagles will receive Santa Fe. The two winners will be in the second phase. There will be no overtime in the event of a tie and the qualifier will be determined by shots from the penalty spot.
This Thursday, Conmebol announced the schedules for the matches of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana. All matches will be played between March 7 and 9.
Águilas Doradas and Santa Fe will play on March 8, at 7 pm. Tolima and Junior will do it 24 hours later. The two games will be seen on DSports.
In the schedule announced by Conmebol, it does not appear in which stadium these two games will be played. “The stadiums are those indicated by the clubs but they are pending final confirmation by Conmebol,” says the document in which the schedules are announced.
SPORTS
December 22, 2022, 12:12 PM
