The Ministers of Agriculture of Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay highlighted yesterday the need for union and to take a strong regional position before the next United Nations Food Systems Summit (UN) this year.

To this end, a key actor is the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), the ministers highlighted at the XLII Ordinary Meeting of the Southern Agricultural Council (CAS), according to a statement.

“We must think of a single message as a region about food systems”said the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply of Brazil, Tereza Cristina.

Brazilian policy highlighted the importance of “the centrality of food systems for ensure future global food security for 10 billion people, with social inclusion, with contribution to the preservation of the environment “.

The Brazilian minister added that “all the technical and diplomatic resources of our countries will be required so that the voice of South America is heard in the dynamics of the UN Food Summit,” scheduled for this year.

On the other hand, the Minister of Agriculture of Chile, María Emilia Undurraga, pointed out that food systems should be perceived as chains and not just focused on production, but must be extended to food and consumption.

“This creates a great challenge, because it leads us to broaden the conversation and articulation with other ministries (…). We must balance the three fundamental pillars of sustainability: the productive, the social and the environmental, to promote a comprehensive view that is an engine for the communities and their territories, “he said.

On the other hand, the Director General of IICA, Manuel Otero, made the support of the organization available to the ministers to take their regional vision to the rest of the continent and promote meetings of the South American countries with the Central American Agricultural Council, the Andean Agricultural Forum, and with the ministers of the Caribbean and the North Region of the Americas.

Agreement renewed

The meeting also renewed the cooperation agreement between the Southern Agricultural Council (CAS) and IICA for a period of four years, during which the institute will continue to act as technical secretariat for the consultation forum.

IICA, based in Costa Rica, indicated that at the meeting, the CAS ministers entrusted it to carry out a report detailing the sustainability of the productive systems associated with livestock activity.

In addition, senior officials expressed their support for Otero’s re-election in the January 2022 elections, where he could renew his post for another four years.

In addition to the ministers of Brazil and Chile, the minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Luis Basterra; the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Paraguay, Santiago Bertoni; and the Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of Uruguay, Carlos María Uriarte. EFE