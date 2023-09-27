Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/27/2023 – 0:01

Corinthians and Fortaleza are 1-1 in the first clash between the teams in the semi-finals of the Copa Sudamericana. The match, which was played on Tuesday night (26) in Itaquera, was broadcast live by National Radio. Now the teams are once again measuring their strength in search of a place in the big decision of the competition next week at the Castelão stadium.

⚽ Everything the same! @Corinthians It is @FortalezaEC drew 1-1 in the first game of the CONMEBOL Semi-Final #Sudamericana! The return match will be next Tuesday, in Fortaleza!#GreatConquest pic.twitter.com/p1TsW417kk — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) September 27, 2023

More organized on the pitch, the team led by Argentine coach Juan Vojvoda controlled the game in the first minutes. Leão do Pici bet on exchanging passes and it didn’t take long to open the scoring. In the 21st minute of the first half, striker Marinho took a very tight corner and midfielder José Welison headed it past goalkeeper Cássio.

With the advantage, the visiting team retreated its lines and allowed Corinthians to create something. And Timão’s greater offensive impetus paid off in the 40th minute, when Fagner found Renato Augusto, who, with a first-time deep pass, left striker Yuri Alberto free to cross and beat goalkeeper João Ricardo.

In the final stage, Pici’s Tricolor took an even more conservative stance, waiting behind for an opportunity to counterattack at speed. On the Corinthians side, midfielder Renato Augusto continued to have little space to play, which made the match very tight and the score remained unchanged until the final whistle.